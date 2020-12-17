Singer Bebe Cool alias Moses Ssali has said it was disrespectful and unfortunate to be chased away by the officials at the Nigerian High Commission in Uganda.

He said he went through a lot to have the two Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems who were arrested in Uganda, released but he gained nothing apart from humiliation.

The artistes were apprehended and detained for flouting Covid-19 guidelines in the country after they held a concert in Kampala.

According to Bebe Cool, the way he was treated at the commission was uncalled for because he was just showing love, peace and unity.

We have gone through a lot to see that Omah Lay and Tems are released but it was unfortunate that Nigerians misbehaved during their handover,”Bebe Cool said in an interview with NBS Uncut.

Bebe Cool said he tried to handle everything as a mature person hoping that the officials at the commission will understand.

“The kind of harshness I received was unfortunate but usually certain things should be given time as they unfold but I am happy that I managed to do my part,”he said.

Commenting on the relationship between Uganda and Nigeria after the incident, Bebe Cool said a mistake was made but was rectified as early as possible.

“We have evidence which shows that the organisers invited these artistes to come and perform for 150 people during lunch and family dinner, so it wasn’t a concert. But later it turned into want you saw and that’s why police came in,”he said.