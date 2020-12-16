The Ministry of Health has come out to state that entertainment centers or concerts have not been opened as portrayed in sections of the media.

In a tweet, the health ministry said that the arts and culture industry will remain closed and did not offer a date on when they will be allowed to operate like it was being reported in media.

“Entertainment centers or concerts have not been opened as portrayed in sections of the media.

All bars, night clubs, and discotheques are to remain closed,” the ministry announced in a tweet.

The health ministry’s tweet contradicts an earlier statement from Uganda National Culture Center (UNCC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Gender, about lifting the ban on the arts and culture sector.

UNCC chairperson Paul Ekochu had announced that they had written to the Ministry of Health, which approved their proposal, and allowed concerts to return – in open space starting on Saturday.