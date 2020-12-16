Residents of Namutumba are mourning the sudden death of their LC 5 chairman Hajji Saleh Kumbunga who passed on at Mulago hospital following a short illness.

The deceased passed on today morning after being admitted at Mulago Heart Institute three days ago.

His personal assistant Isaac Mwanje described the deceased as a hardworking, kind person who always wished everyone well.

He said that, “Whenever I could move with him (Kumbunga) he made sure that he stopped at every homestead to find out how his people were.”

Mwanje said it is through Kumbunga’s kindness that he even managed to secure a job for his three children currently working at the district headquarters.

He said the deceased had a week earlier developed some persistent cough and decided to undergo a COVID 19 test.

At the time of his death, his COVID-19 test results had not yet returned.

The deceased has been battling diabetes for the last twenty years.

Workers at the Namutumba district headquarters were in a somber mood as majority stood in small groups discussing the sudden death of their LC 5 chairman.

The Busiki Member of Parliament Akamba Paul described the deceased as a hardworking person who made sure that the multi-billion district headquarters was completed during his tenure in office.

The deceased had decided not to contest for the LC 5 position again after he was advised by doctors to slow the pace of his work life. He was transitioning out of active politics.

Before this step, he had attempted to contest in the NRM primaries to represent elderly people from the East but lost.

The Member of Parliament Bukono constituency Persis Namuganza who also doubles as the state minster for lands described the deceased as a very close friend who always offered her advice.

Namuganza descrbed the deceased as dedicated NRM cadre who stood firm during hard times, refusing to abandon it.

The district information officer Namutumba, Noah Kyire said the district had lost a great person at a time when he was needed most.

Kyire said the deceased during his tenure in office managed to lobby for the creation of ten more administrative sub counties in a bid to bring services closer to the people.

By the time of Kumbunga’s death, the number of sub counties in Namutumba had risen from 10 to 20.

He said the exact death of the LC 5 chairman is not yet officially known. He urged members of the public desist from overcrowding in places and observe standard operating procedures as a way of combating the spread of COVID 19 virus.

“Many people are speaking whatever they want but the main issue is that we should observe regulations put in place by the ministry of heath avoid contracting COVID 19,” he said.

Who is Hajji Saleh Kumbunga

Hajji Saleh Kumbunga 70 studied at Namutumba modern primary school, before joining Bukoyo secondary school for ordinary level and advanced.

He previously served as district councilor for Magada and Namutumba town council for 25 years before contesting as LC 5 chairman in 2016 beating four other contestants.

He is survived by a widow and five children.

The deceased always preferred being called Hajji Chairman whenever he was at any public function or district council meetings.

The deceased is to buried at his ancestral home in Bukaba village, Magada sub county tomorrow.

The district council of Namutumba is to convene tomorrow pay tribute to the former LC 5 chairman for the excellent work he had done during his tenure in office.