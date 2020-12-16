Sam Mayanja, a prominent lawyer, senior advocate with Kampala Associated Advocates and a regular contributor to The Nile Post has been conferred with Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership, Management and Administration by the Northwestern Christian University (Uganda campus).

A total of 109 other students also attained,diplomas, masters, degrees and doctorate in different fields at the same university in a scientific function that took place at Victoria Hall Serena Hotel,Kampala.

According to the university vice Chancellor, Dr Paul Wanyama, 90% of the graduands are going to be church ministers such as pastors among others.

Wanyama applauded the graduands for being patient, hardworking and for having faith in God who enabled them to complete their studies successfully.

“You have moved a lot of strides to reach this level.You have made it amidst many challenges,” noted.

In his speech, Mayanja expressed his gratitude and honour of being conferred with doctorate.

He narrated that his journey into Christian service has been a long one, starting with his great grandfather Apollo Kivebulaya who was involved in various religious fighting groups during the Uganda’s religious wars of the late 1880’s.

He noted his father first fought with the Muslim group but later crossed to the Christian fighters and regarded himself as having joined the Christian army.

He said it was in this fighting group that Christ found him and he became a solider in the real army of the Lord.

“I picked on this rich Christian heritage when at the age of 13, I addressed my first street rally at Bwaise and thereafter became a common street preacher. I soon caught the eye of my senior pastor, the late Joshua Kamya Musoke of Makerere Full Gospel Church who nominated me as head of the team preaching in the slums,”he narrated.

“Little did I know that in years to come I was to stand before the military head of state, field marshal Idi Amin Dada demanding that the people of God who had been arrested worshiping their God at Makerere Full Gospel Church be released,” he said.

Amidst all challenges, Mayanja said the Church of Christ has triumphed and will always triumph.

“The Church of Christ being God’s appointed agency for the salvation of mankind knows no defeat. Its victory is divine. The mission is to carry the gospel to all countries of the World,”he said.

He stated that this obligation rests upon not only pastors but on all Christians, to the extent of everyone’s talent and opportunity.

Mayanja noted that the Almighty God has given us light, not for ourselves alone, but to shed upon the entire unsaved humanity.

“Today’s graduation is proof that we are now equipped with knowledge and I believe, anointed with the power of the Holy Spirit, to preach the Gospel with all the energy at our disposal to the ends of the earth, God himself confirming his word with miracles,”he said.

About Sam Mayanja

Mayanja is a founding partner of Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) where he heads the banking and finance department. He has been practicing as a lawyer for almost 45 years and is recognised as a leading authority on land law and in the Ugandan banking and financial services sector.

Over the years, Mayanja has distinguished himself across numerous sectors within the law.

He worked with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa as legal adviser on the Transcontinental Highway from Lagos to Mombasa and was the Bank Secretary at the Uganda Development Bank.

He was retained as a legal consultant by the World Bank and worked on setting up the legal framework for the Northern Corridor Transport and Transit Organisation.

A respected draftsperson and writer, Mayanja represented the Uganda Bankers Association in the drafting of the Financial Institutions Act, the Condominium Properties Act, Expropriated Properties Act, East African Development Bank Act, among others.

Mayanja is a notable writer and has published numerous legal publications.

Mayanja has represented various clients in litigation matters pertaining to banking and finance, constitutional petitions, land law and insolvency laws.