News editors, under their umbrella association the Editor’s Guild have expressed concerns over what they termed as “unreasonable” Uganda Media Council accreditation terms.

The Media Council gave journalists until 21 December, 2020 to register for accreditation again, if they want to cover the ongoing electoral process.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Editors questioned the timing of the accreditation, raising concerns that this may be intended to curtail the freedom of the press.

“The timing is very unreasonable, there is need to protect the constitutional right to freedom of expression, including for citizen journalists,” Alex Atuhaire, Member of Executive of the Uganda Editors’ Guild.

The Editors also demanded that Media Council scraps off the 7 days deadlines,saying journalists are in the field and cannot come back just to register.

Paulo Ekochu, the Chairperson Media Council said that they have agreed to review the deadline but the accreditation process will not be halted.

“The resolution is that we should review the deadline, and the level of coverage and but accreditation should continue,” Ekochu said.

Law dons have however said that the guidelines were unlawful because the Media Council is not constituted properly.