By Fredrick Kalyango

MATCH PREVIEW: SC VILLA vs KCCA FC

VENUE : Bombo Military Barracks Grounds

TIME AND DATE : Tuesday, December 15, 4PM

Sports Club Villa hosts rivals KCCA FC in their fourth StarTimes Uganda Premier League match of the season live on Sanyuka Television.

This will be SC Villa’s second home game of the season with the first one a convincing win against Mbarara City FC.

The corresponding fixture was among those affected by the premature ending of last seasn due to the COVID 19 Pandemic but when the two giants last met in Lugogo, KCCA FC drubbed the 16 times champions 4-1.

SC Villa head into Tuesday’s encounter after 2-1 loss against URA away from home while KCCA beat Mbarara city 2-0 at home.

Edward Kaziba’s side has no injury concerns, and they also welcome back Muhindo Benson who was sent off in their opener against Bul FC after serving his suspension penalty. The club is also hoping for the return of the four players who were sidelined due to positive COVID 19 tests.

Kaziba told this website about his expectations in the match and he also confirmed that they will have some fans in the stands as the federation guided.

“The CEO told me that FUFA allowed in 200 fans in the stadium and I am happy for the twelfth player. Our performance so far is not good enough and Iam working around the clock to ensure that the boys avoid mistakes that cost us points”.

KCCA FC will miss Juma Balinya and Moses Aliro who were substituted for Hassan Musana and Stefano Mazengo respectively in the 2-0 win against Mbarara City FC in addition to Gift Ali, John Revita and Julius Poloto. Sadat Anaku is yet to come to full match fitness although he resumed training.

Despite the positive performances in the first three games, KCCA FC boss Mike Mutebi thinks that you cannot write off SC VILLA in the forth coming match.

“It is going to be a hard match especially because we are going to be playing away. The rivalry is still there and KCCA and SC VILLA are the traditional clubs so anything can happen”, Mike Mutebi told the media in yesterday’s pre match press conference.

This will be a top-dog battle between the two most successful clubs in the history of the local league with the hosts the most successful with 16 tittles while the visitors are second with 13.

In the other games to be played today, Bright Stars host MYDA FC in Kavumba, Bul FC takes on URA FC in Bugembe, Wakiso Giants travels to Arua to face Onduparaka, while Busoga United visits Police FC.

Twitter: @KalyangoFredri3