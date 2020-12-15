The federal government of Somalia has cut diplomatic ties with neighbouring Kenya.

It has recalled all its diplomats from Nairobi and given Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu seven days to leave the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe on state media.

“The Somali government, based on its national sovereignty guaranteed by international law and order, and fulfilling its constitutional duty to safeguard the nationhood, unity and stability of the country, has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Kenyan government,” he said.

The decision comes after Somalia submitted a letter of protest against Kenya to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is also chair of the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Somalia recently accused Kenya of meddling in its internal affairs.

Source: BBC