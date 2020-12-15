Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has announced that starting 21 December 2020, only journalists that have been accredited by the Uganda Media Council will be allowed to cover political campaigns and all election-related news.

Last week, the Media Council directed all journalists, both local and foreign in the country, to re-apply for media accreditation, saying that all special media passes that were issued earlier will expire on 31 December 2020.

In a press conference held on Monday, the police mouthpiece Enanga said the joint task will now implement the guidelines issued by the Media Council, starting next week.

“We want to inform the public and all media practitioners that beginning the 21st of December, all our territory commanders will recognize only journalists who are accredited and will ensure only those cover the political campaigns and all electoral events,” Enanga said.

Enanga said that the fact that the media badges have security features, all accredited journalists will be subjected to verification processes for authenticity and to ensure that the details captured on the security code match their particulars.

“We want to ask journalists that will be covering the elections to cooperate with our officers when approached,” Enanga said.

Enanga warned that those who will try to forge the badges that they will be easily identified and arrested.

“All journalists who will insist to cover elections without the cards will be treated as well-wishers and will not benefit to the privileges that will be accorded to the accredited journalists,” Enanga said.

Enanga said that this will limit the spread of rumors, unbalanced coverage, and biased opinions that are surrounding the coverage of the events of the election.