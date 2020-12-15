Nigerian artistes Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems have been released from jail in Uganda and head out of the country tonight.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested for flouting COVID-19 rules in the country after they both held a controversial concert in Kampala.

A release order signed by Grade One Magistrate Okumu Jude Muwone ensured the release of both artistes, an update that has also been confirmed by Police mouthpiece and Ugandan singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool