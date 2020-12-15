President Museveni has scoffed at opposition politicians who want to oust him from power, saying they have nothing to offer to the country.

In his address to the party leaders as he wound up his campaign meetings in Kigezi sub-region at Rukungiri Boma grounds, the backyard of FDC strongman and four-time presidential candidate, Museveni took a jibe at three former bush war colleagues including Besigye, Maj.Gen.Mugisha Muntu and Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde .

Museveni explained that the trio are shouting at him to retire but failed to do anything for their respective areas even when they were still serving in government, noting that what they did can only be equated to a woman who sits on their child leading to death.

“You failed to show your usefulness when I am still around and you want me to leave the country into your hands! You want me to go and leave Uganda into your hands who I have seen are useless. Let me stay around until I see someone useful,” he said, throwing the parry leaders into laughter.

The NRM presidential flag bearer reminded the party leaders to always work for unity of the country and not vouching for sectarianism that he said had seen Uganda lag behind for over 600 years before the NRM captured power in 1986.

“Don’t focus so much on tribes and religion or else you will be false prophets. While growing up, the three people who helped me study were not of my tribe. There was Walusimbi and Mpanga, both Baganda and one white man who used to buy my father’s cows and that’s how he got money to pay for my school fees,”Museveni said.

“Up to now I don’t know if any of them was of my religion. The people who buy milk from Banyankole are not their fellow Banyankole but other people from Kampala. Don’t look at things with tribal and religious lenses.”

Museveni said that having been able to unite the country; everything fell in place, adding that Uganda has achieved tremendous development, courtesy of earlier key decisions.

“Uganda can do everything it wants. When we want to buy Uganda Airlines aircraft, we paid cash. We constructed the Kampala- Masaka, Kabale- Katuna and Mbarara-Ishaka- Katungulu roads using our own money. In other cases, we use borrowed money but we pay it back. No one can lend us if they know we can’t pay back.”

Museveni told the party leaders that government has in the last four years injected shs 7.2 billion to benefit 962 projects with 11510 youths under the Youth Livelihood Program in the Kigezi sub-region districts of Kabale, Kisoro, Kanungu, Rubanda, Rukiga, and Rukungiri whereas a total of 8702 women have benefitted from the shs3.77billion released under the women fund in the same area.

NRM targets 85% of the votes in Besigye’s backyard

The Rukungiri district NRM chairperson, Jim Muhwezi told the President that the party will be vouching for at least 85% of the votes in Rukungiri in the forthcoming 2021 election.

“The people of Rukingiri have realized the folly of subscribing to opposition politics and have generally turned round to embrace NRM. Our target as NRM is to get not less than 85% of the votes in Rukungiri and I am sure all the NRM flag bearers are determined to ensure this success,”Muhwezi said on Monday.

“We consider this a special privilege to host you here as we congratulate you for managing the Covid-19 situation in Uganda. We thank you for the good leadership and we shall vote for you.”

Jim Muhwezi’s words were further consolidated by the NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda, who is also the Kinkizi East MP, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who scoffed at the opposition over their fruitless attempts to oust Museveni for many years.

He noted that even if the opposition brings Field Marshals but they don’t stand under NRM, they will not get votes.