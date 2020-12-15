The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety will re-open Fika Salama checkpoints on major highways ahead of festive season, traffic police boss, Basil Mugisha said on Monday.

While addressing the media today at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Mugisha said this season is characterised by excitement leading to recklessness on the road.

“It is Christmas season and soon it will be new year’s day. Traffic flow will be heavy as people travel to their villages to celebrate while others will be doing business,”he said.

He noted that the officers will apprehend drivers for over speeding as well as reckless and careless driving, offences that are largely responsible for road carnage.

Other offences to be punished will be: driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition.

Boda boda riders who flout traffic regulations and those who violate Covid-19 standard operating procedures while on the road, won’t be spared either.

Mugisha said checkpoints will be mounted at specific locations along the highways and they will be manned 24 hours.

Regarding the handling of offenders, Mugisha said people who commit serious offences will be taken to court.

“All offenders who flout Covid-19 SOPs should be handled over to CID for prosecution,”he said.

He said the enforcement of these guidelines will be in accordance to the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998.