The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that the Electoral Commission (EC) chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama has failed to ensure a leveled playing ground and should resign.

Kyagulanyi was summoned on Monday to attend a meeting with the EC boss, over what the Electoral body termed as “continued violation of COVID-19 and Electoral guidelines on campaigns.”

Kyagulanyi snubbed the Monday meeting and sent representatives but Justice Byabakama insisted on meeting him in person and rescheduled a meeting for Tuesday.

At around 10 am on Tuesday, Kyagulanyi arrived at the EC headquarters in Kampala in the company of party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and other NUP officials and they almost immediately delved into a closed-door meeting with the EC boss.

Briefing the press shortly after the meeting, Kyagulanyi said the EC summons were only meant to interrupt his campaign schedule.

Kyagulanyi added that Justice Byabakama has failed to call out candidate Museveni who said that he is also running massive campaigns.

“The NRM camp is holding rallies and campaigns but there are not being called out. I have told Justice Byabakama that he has failed,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that if Justice Byabakama has failed to ensure a leveled ground, he should resign.

“They are straining my campaigns with these summonses. Why are they ignoring the police brutality?,” Kyagulanyi asked.