Rival singers Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine have each dashed out to claim the release of Nigerian artistes; Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, and Temilade Openyi alias Tems is their effort.

Bebe Cool who has been at the center of scorn and scathe from Nigerians on social media was the first to run out claiming he was pulling strings to have the two Nigerian artistes released.

The self-proclaimed Big Size, an ardent supporter of the establishment started posting pictures at Kitalya Prison and videos of Kigo prison where the Nigerian artistes Tems and Omah Lay are confined respectively.

He then snapped images of release orders from Grade One Magistrate Okumu Jude Muwone before chest-thumping in a brief tweet as thus;

“Great news!!! They are free @Omah_Lay and @temsbaby.”

Bebe Cool continued to post a couple of videos of his convoy that included two police patrol vans, dashing to collect both the Nigerian artistes who by the time of this article were still in their respective facilities of confinement.

However, moments later, Bobi Wine also claimed it is his lawyers Anthony Wameli of Wameli and Co advocates who ensured the release of the two Nigerian artistes.

As I announced today, my lawyers joined in representing @Omah_Lay , Tems & the Ugandans charged. Delighted to see the illegal & unfair charges dropped! Evidence that voices matter, that PEOPLE POWER can force the people in power to act. We must never underestimate our potential!” Bobi claimed.

In the post, Bobi indicated a letter from his lawyers introducing themselves to court as the legal advisors to the artistes, but there is no indication that the lawyers actually filed for the release.

The wagon of self-acknowledgment was hijacked by another law firm Katende and Ssempebwe advocates (KATS Advocates) who claimed they are behind the release of the Nigerians.

“Proud to say that we at Messrs. Katende, Ssempebwa, and Company Advocates @katslaw1 @EmploymentKats have ensured the freedom of Musicians Omah Ley @Omah_Lay & Tems (Temilade Openy),” they tweeted.

However, a source privy to the case has confirmed to Nile Post that none of the artistes or the lawyers were responsible for the release of the Nigerian artistes.

Earlier, a Nigerian artiste Oluwatosin Ajibade alias Mr. Eazi while using his Twitter handle thanked the government of Uganda and Uganda’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare for negotiating the release of Omah Lay and Tems.

“Pleased to hear that My brothers and sisters are to be released & the case is resolved, Big love to everyone who worked on this & Special thanks to @adoniaayebare & The Government of Uganda, Chief Of Justice In Uganda Folded hands. African relations must keep fostering strong!,”Mr Eazi tweeted way before both Ugandan artistes started their claims.