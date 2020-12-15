The Electoral Commission has insisted on meeting both National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Forum for Democratic Change presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat in person.

The two candidates were summoned by the EC boss, Justice Simon Byabakama over allegations of undermining COVID-19 and EC guidelines on election campaigns.

The meeting of both candidates was scheduled for Monday but the two candidates snubbed it and sent representatives.

In a letter from Justice Byabakama that was issued on December 14, 2020, EC emphasized that they require the presence of both candidates and not representatives because the issues to be addressed are ‘critical’.

“Accordingly, the Electoral Commission has deferred the meeting with Presidential Candidates Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi of the NUP to Tuesday 15th December 2020 at 9am and the meeting with candidate Amuriat Patrick Oboi of the FDC will be conducted on Wednesday 16th December 2020, 10am respectively, when the candidates will appear in person,” Byabakama said in a letter.

In this regard, the Commission warned them of the likelihood of suspension of their campaigns in the event of their continued disregard of the campaign guidelines. — Electoral Commission- Uganda (@UgandaEC) December 14, 2020

Byabakama warned that there is a likelihood of suspending the candidates campaigns in the event of their disregard of the EC campaign guidelines.

The EC on Monday met and held meetings with two Parliamentary candidates, Mugema Panadol, an independent candidate MP contesting in Iganga Municipality and Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, an NRM MP candidate contesting in Kyotera County. The two were also warned against violating campaign guidelines.