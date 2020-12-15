Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Amuriat Oboi has told the Electoral Commission (EC) that he is not available for a meeting with them until during the Christmas holiday.

Amuriat was summoned alongside National Unity Platform’s (NUP) flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine by the EC for a physical meeting over allegations of undermining COVID-19 SOPs on election campaigns.

However, while Bobi Wine attended the meeting, Amuriat claimed he is too busy and only free on Christmas day 25, December.

“The Electoral Commission is aware of our program; we do not have the time to meet them. If we took one day off this program, we would not have time to come back to the areas we have not gone to,” Amuriat said.

“The EC has to choose to meet us. If they want me in person, the only day that I have free is December 25th (Christmas), I will abide by their request and go meet with them on that day if it becomes necessary,” he added.

Like Amuriat, the FDC party through their twitter handle also added that they are waiting for the EC to prepare them luwombo ahead of the meeting on Christmas day.