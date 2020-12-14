Government has urged the public to cancel traditional Christmas and end of year travels to the villages as the country faces a Coronavirus spike in many urban areas around the country.

As of Sunday, the Ministry of Health had confirmed 27,071 positive COVID-19 cases and at least 220 Coronavirus related deaths with Kampala and Wakiso recording the highest cases in the latest COVID-19 updates.

In her weekly address, Minister of Information and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba said on Sunday 13 December, 2020 that the public should halt festive season travels so as to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Majority of the elderly people in the villages are already vulnerable. You can celebrate with them by calling and using the available Mobile Money options instead of risking yours and their health,” Nabakooba said.

She said that instead going to villages, people can also pay visits to health facilities and get to know their health status.

“Use this time to have a complete medical checkup. Get to know your blood pressure situation including other conditions such as diabetes. Use this holiday season to go for an HIV test and this call specifically goes out to the men,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said government has played its part and now it is time for everyone to take charge of their lives.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda is currently at Stage Four of the Coronavirus pandemic and this is the last stage with various clusters of cases in communities, whose source can not be traced.