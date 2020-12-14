Nigerian aertistes Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Tems manager, Muyiwa Awomiyi have been arraigned in court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The Nigerians Stars were arrested in Uganda on Sunday evening for flouting COVID-19 guidelines after holding a controversial concert in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The three were jointly charged with four other Ugandans before Makindye grade one magistrate Jude Okumu, who suspended earlier plans of releasing them on police bond after their case file was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They will return to court on December,16,2020 for mention of their case

In a series of tweets shortly after court, Omah Lay said that he was not being allowed to have a fair hearing, saying he is just an artist who is being set up.

“Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail,”

“Is there something bigger at play in Uganda? Why do I have to take the fall for it?” the singer said in a series of tweets.