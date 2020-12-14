National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that his campaigns have not in any way violated the set COVID-19 SOPs and regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission (EC).

Bobi Wine in a letter to the EC said it is instead the police and other security operatives that have been violating the law and blocked several of his meetings.

Bobi Wine’s letter was in response to a concern from EC which accused of his of breaching the said rules and summoned him for a discussion over the same.

“Let me reiterate that our campaign has not in any way breached the COVID-19 regulations or SOPs. In fact, it is the police and other security agencies that have persistently breached the law, blocked our meetings, illegally held us at roadblocks, denied us access to accommodation, ejected us out of radio stations, etc,” Bobi Wine noted.

He lamented that security agencies have denied them access to the proposed venues for their meetings citing flimsy excuses yet the same venues are being used by National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Yoweri Museveni.

Among the said venues he cited, Jinja, Iganga, Kitgum, Moroto, and Mbale.

Bobi accuses EC of enforcing the CoVID-19 rules selectively, favoring Museveni.

He accuses Museveni of holding processions in Jinja, Iganga, Mbarara, and Kabale for instance as well his surrogates who have been holding music concerts in different places attracting several revelers.

“We have demanded to know from the Commission why none of Gen. Museveni’s gatherings and processions are blocked, dispersed or his supporters tear-gassed. To date the EC has been evasive of the matter,” Bobi claimed.

He wondered whether COVID-19 rules only apply to the opposition and not Museveni.

According to the given guidelines, a candidate should meet a maximum of 200 people under Standard Operating Procedures which include the availability of sanitizers, masks, and standby medical personnel.

Rallies are strictly prohibited and instead, radios and TVs plus social media should be used for mass addresses.