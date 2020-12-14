The National Resistance Movement(NRM) secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has dismissed allegations that the party secretariat has swindled billions of money meant for campaigns.

Her remarks came barely a week after some reports claimed the party secretariat had embezzled over Shs 50 billion meant for campaign facilitation.

While addressing the media at the party headquarters on Sunday, Lumumba insisted that no funds have gone missing describing the allegations as the handy work of some party members.

“If you observe the issue of money being sent to the district is changing from what has been the usual way of carrying money in the hands. We have dealt with it using bank accounts whether to the flag bearers or to the district structures,”she said.

She noted that the allowance that the secretariat has been giving those who used to physically carry the cash is now being used to clear bank charges.

Lumumba appealed to the party supporters not to pay attention to the accusations,which she said are the work of disgruntled NRM supporters and some party leaders.

“The allegations going on are meant to de-motivate the people who are campaigning for the flag bearers and the people who are mobilising for the party. Please don’t be derailed. There is nobody who has taken anybody’s money,” she said.

About President Museveni’s campaign, she said their candidate is headed for victory having covered virtually half of the country.