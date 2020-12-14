The Judiciary last week held a health awareness sensitisation campaign in commemoration of World AIDS Day 2020 at the Judicial Training Institute in Nakawa.

The activity that targeted staff of courts around Kampala was held under the theme “National Solidarity and shared Responsibility Towards Ending Aids”

“Covid-19 has had its effect on the HIV/ AIDS response that we have as a country because of the lockdown but government has been working hard with partners to ensure that those infected continue to receive care and treatment,” said Enid Wamani, the director Partnership at Uganda Aids Commission(UAC).

She said there are more than 1.4 million people are living with HIV/AIDs and around 1.2m are on effective treatment. Wamani shared that annually, at least 53,000 people get infected with HIV which translates 145 infections per day.

She attributed the alarming statistics to engaging in risky sexual behaviour, non disclosure, no use of condoms, low male circumcision, alcohol and drug abuse, gender based violence, poverty, stigma and social cultural practices such as early marriages and widow inheritance among others.

Wamani urged the participants to live responsibly and always know their HIV status.

“If you are found to be HIV positive, you can live a positive life and if negative, you should carry on and ensure that you do not catch the virus,” she said.

Sandra Jackline Ongom, the Principal human resource officer at the Judiciary, gave an insight on the institution HIV/AIDS workplace policy whose general objective is to provide an enabling framework for the management of HIV/AIDS.

Ongom said the Judiciary supports staff who voluntarily declare their status and confidentiality is guaranteed.

“There is a small fund that caters for the infected staff. Come to HR and access the fund to get health care and nutrition because it is expensive.” she added.

This was followed by sharing of experiences and testimonies from people living with HIV/Aids.

These included Dr Stephen Watiti and Moses Nsubuga alias supercharger.

While closing the campaign, the executive director of JTI, Justice Damalie Lwanga called upon all the staff to embrace all efforts towards ending HIV/ Aids by 2030.