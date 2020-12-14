President Yoweri Museveni who is also the NRM presidential candidate has scoffed at opposition politicians who are asking him to leave power, saying they failed on missions he sent them.

Speaking during a meeting for NRM leaders from the districts of Rukungiri and Kanungu at Rukungiri Boma grounds on Monday afternoon, Museveni labeled opposition strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye, former Security Minister Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde and former army commander, Maj.Gen.Mugisha Muntu as people who failed on their duties but are now shouting at him.

“They know my mission in politics but want to incite me to break my principles. They are shouting that I should go as if I don’t have where to go,” Museveni who was speaking in the local dialect said.

Labeling the trio who formerly served in his government as useless, Museveni said whereas he tried to push them around, they remained non-starters, adding that they are now busy “shouting” at him to go.

He insisted that there is nothing he wants in politics despite being pushed by the trio to go , a thing he said annoys him but keeps calm.

“If you failed to do what I told you, don’t bring your chaos by asking me to go. It is the voters to decide. But if I go, you who are useless when I am here and want to push you like a wheelbarrow(will stay). Let me stay since Ugandans still want me. I will go if a useful person comes and I see where to leave Uganda,” he said.

Museveni however said he can’t blame former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi and his wife Jacqueline Mbabazi whom he said have something to show by helping in the promotion of tea growing.

The NRM presidential candidate on Monday wrapped up his campaign trail in Kigezi sub-region with a scientific meeting with party leaders from Kanungu and Rukungiri in Rukungiri town, the backyard and stronghold of Forum for Democratic Change’s Dr.Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate.

Museveni has never won on Rukungiri and in the previous 2016 election; he got 48.29% against Besigye’s 50.40%.