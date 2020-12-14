The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Gen Mugisha Muntu has pledged to promote arts, innovation, and domestic industries in a bid to address the unemployment question.

Before kicking off his campaigns in Sironko and Mbale districts,Muntu started with prayers at St. Peters Cathedral where he interacted with mechanics in the industrial area of Mbale city before going to Mutufu sub county and Sironko TC in Sironko district.

The people of Bungokho constituency in Busano subcounty in Mbale gave Muntu a tree branch as a gift and a sign of support and asked him to always remain firm.

Upon receiving the gift, Muntu said every tree depends on its roots and branches for survival.

“While every individual root or branch is important, no single one of them can sufficiently meet the needs of the tree. Likewise, we must always remember that leadership cannot be a one-man show. Uganda needs all her branches to thrive,”he said.

“Our party recognises this. And that is why in both speech and deeds, we have dedicated ourselves to working with all change forces in the country to build a Uganda that works for everyone. Putting country before self isn’t simply our mantra. It is our political worldview,”he added.

He promised to establish a national insurance health scheme and agricultural banks to aid farmers in the region.

“We are trying to establish the national insurance health scheme so that whoever gets sick is paid for. We intend to establish an agricultural bank.We can run this country better than Gen. Museveni. Where he has reached, he cannot take this country forward,”he said.

He said Museveni’s government has worked tirelessly to fail institutions in the country.

He said that the country needs good services in the areas of health, education and security, which the current regime has failed to provide.

He asked the locals to assist the ANT to remove Museveni from power and hand it to people who would drive the country’s agenda forward.