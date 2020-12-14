The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat have snubbed their scheduled meeting with the Electoral Commission (EC).

The EC summoned both Kyagulanyi and Amuriat to appear, in person, today at the EC head offices over continued breach of COVID-19 guidelines while conducting their ongoing campaigns.

Speaking to NBS TV, Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, said that their presidential candidate, Kyagulanyi, is far away in the northern region and cannot make it to the said meeting.

“Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi will not make it to EC today. He is in Karamoja. Coming back to Kampala will eat a lot of time, yet we have lost time,” Ssenyonyi said.

According to the FDC verified social media accounts, Amuriat is also in the north, scheduled to meet his supporters in Karenga, Kaabong and Abim with no signs of answering the EC summon.

In a separate interview, EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya said the EC made it clear that that they want to meet with candidates Kyagulanyi and Amuriat in person.

NUP’s Ssenyonyi however said that it is lawful for a person to be represented and that they will go and represent him.

In their candidate’s defence, Ssenyonyi said that elections can not be separated with emotions and the onus is on the EC to postpone the elections if they think it is unsafe to hold them.

“Candidate Museveni came out to say it would be madness to organise elections during the Covid-19 pandemic. I do not know what he was saying back then. Does the EC want us to get teargas and bullets and begin to kill the people gathering like the police does?” Ssenyonyi asked.