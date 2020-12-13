Nigerian singer and songwriter Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay has been arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 rules and guidelines after he held a controversial concert in Kampala.

The singer’s arrest was confirmed by the Uganda Police communication office.

Police mouthpiece attached to Kampala Metropolitan area Luke Owoysigyire confirmed that Omah Lay was arrested together with the venue the manager of the venue where he held the event as well as the events manager that contracted him.

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody. More details to follow,” Owoyesigire said.

