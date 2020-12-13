The National Water and Sewerage Corporation(NWSC) has scooped two excellence awards from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA): the first being the commissioner general’s strategic partner award and the second, the best digital customer experience excellence awards.

Speaking about the awards, NWSC managing director,Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha attributed the double success to the continuous tireless efforts and commitment from NWSC staff.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges have not deterred our staff from giving their best. It is very encouraging to see their efforts rewarded,” he said

NWSC spokesperson,Samuel Apedel said the corporation was hailed by URA for being a good corporate citizen and a strategic partner in tax payment.

NWSC has distinguished itself for deployment of enabling technology for customer information management.

“The partnership with URA, helped the tax body to use the same approach to manage strategic tax segments in an efficient, nonintrusive and customer centred way.” he said

The best Digital Customer Experience Excellence Award was awarded in recognition of the corporation’s excellent digital user customer experience.