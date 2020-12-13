President Museveni has said government made a wise decision to sell off most of its public enterprises to private individuals.

In the early 90s, government embarked on selling off several public enterprises to private individuals, most of which were no longer making profits but the move has received criticism from some sections of the public.

Speaking to NRM leaders from the districts of Kabale, Rukiga, Rubanda and Kisoro in Kigezi sub-region on Saturday, Museveni said the decision has interested many foreign investors to come to Uganda.

“We have been able to increase our tax revenue because of these foreigners. The roads we have constructed and the electricity we have extended to all parts of the country are all because of the taxes we get from foreigners. We do all of them using our own money,”Museveni told leaders at Kampala main stadium on Saturday evening.

Speaking shortly after a drizzle that welcomed him to the Switzerland of Africa, Museveni cited the story of an owner of the flock and the hired shepherd in which he insisted the enterprises could only be run well by private individuals.

“When a wolf comes to eat sheep , the hired shepherd runs away because the animals are not his but the owner will fight until his death to save the animals. Here you had White Horse hotel owned by Uganda Hotels but we privatized it and your own sons own it to employ people. We left the buses business and now many people here are owning them,”Museveni said.

“After government leaving the business, it gave chance to many people to join but they are also doing it better than government would do.”

The NRM presidential candidate reminded the leaders that it is because of such decisions that government has been able to solve the problems of scarcity of essential goods but also create employment for many Ugandans who work in factories and other businesses that were initially owned by government.

Museveni told the party leaders that government will put in place a number of factories in the area to ensure job creation for locals, especially youths as well as developing the tourism industry in Kigezi to employ more people.

“What is remaining is proper budgeting so that we can invest more money in government programs like Emyooga to benefit more people to get out of poverty. We should also add more money to the youth livelihood program and women fund but in all you do, you must know Africa is more crucial than Kigezi, Ankole or Buganda. Let us work for unity of Africa to get market for our products,”Museveni said.

Leaders applaud government

In a memo read by Henry Musasizi , the MP for Rubanda County East, the leaders from the four districts applauded government for the creation of the new districts of Rubanda and Rukiga, upgrading of the Kabale-Rubanda- Kisoro and the Ntungamo-Kabale-Katuna roads.

“We thank you for electricity where every sub-county in connected to the national grid, Kable University, Kabale regional referral hospital, giving Kabale municipality getting a city status, an iron ore factory in Rubanda and the rehabilitation of the National Teachers’ College in Kabale,”Musasizi said.

He also applauded government for the ongoing construction works for a state of the art market in Kabale town but also efforts to ensure the resumption of business along the Katuna border with Rwanda.

The leaders however reminded Museveni that Rubanda and Rukiga are waiting to have their district hospitals.

At the end of the meeting, the Kigezi elders handed President Museveni royal regalia including a spear, shield and stool to bless him in the forthcoming election.