It’s beautiful when a man has a healthy bond with his mother. In fact, research shows that there’s a good chance that the positive bond that a man has with his mother influences his ability to be a supportive and loving partner. A man’s relationship with his mother can also negatively influence his relationship, especially when that bond becomes distorted in some way. Mummy’s boys are men who are excessively attached to their mothers and dating them can be quite the nightmare. Here’s why.

They may have a co-dependent relationship with their mothers

Mama’s boys may be excessively attached to their mothers, but please don’t think for a moment that he is solely responsible for the unhealthy dynamic. These relationships are often rooted in co-dependency, meaning that both parties have formed unhealthy attachments.

His mother may violate your boundaries

Since her relationship with her son already lacks healthy boundaries, there’s a pretty good chance that she will overstep in her interactions with you as well. The violations will start off small, such as an off-color joke or a slick remark, but they will quickly escalate if left unchecked.

He will always put her first

The roles of a girlfriend or wife are very different from that of a mother. For this reason, there should never be a competition between those holding the two positions because it’s just unnecessary, Sadly, when these unhealthy attachments are formed, both mom and son strongly believe that mom’s wishes and opinions are paramount, thus making it difficult for another woman to ever fully enter the picture without completely taking a backseat.

She will hold decision-making power in your relationship

When it comes to being in a relationship with a mama’s boy, it’s important to understand that mom will hold serious weight when it comes to decision-making. In other words, there’s a chance that she will have a strong influence on decisions that you and your partner should be making together. While this may not present a huge problem in the beginning, once things become more serious and more is at stake, things can get ugly.

He will compare you to his mother

It’s not uncommon for men to loosely compare their female partners to their mothers; however, mama’s boys have a tendency to take this overboard. They often look to their wives or girlfriends to coddle and spoil them in the manner that their mother does.