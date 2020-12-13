Three people have died on the spot and scores escaped with injuries in a fatal accident along Bukoto-Kisasi road involving seven cars.

The accident occurred at around 9:00om when a Sino-Truck registration number UAZ 164D failed to brake and smashed seven vehicles, killing three people instantly.

According to a police report, at least four people have been rushed to different health facilities while the bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the city mortuary of Mulago for Postmortem.

“Efforts are underway to have the road cleared and also ascertain what exactly caused the accident,” the police reports.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the truck has escaped unhurt.

“Maybe it could be internal bleeding, but he went out fine,” an eye witness told Nile Post.

“He went out and said he is in so much pain,” the witness said.

The eyewitness added that the deceased include two Indians and one Ugandan.

“The Indians died on spot, but the Ugandan got out alive, he only died when we got him out of the car and left him by the road. These were all in a Toyota Noah,” the witness said,

The accident was a fatal one that it required volunteers to break into cars and set occupants free,