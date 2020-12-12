The police in Mbale yesterday raided the hotel where FDC’s Patrick Amuriat had stayed in an attempt to arrest his driver who allegedly knocked a police patrol van.

However, Amuriat declined to hand in the driver and accused President Museveni of using the police against him since he started his campaigns.

“This kind of bad treatment is still going on. We intend to spend our night here.Museveni is so terrified about these elections,”said Amuriat.

He asked security to stop harassing him and his supporters.

“Mr Museveni and his partisan police have continued to arrest me right from the day of nomination.You may arrest me ,take my shoes but you won’t stop change from happening,”he said.

Amuriat earlier in the day had running battles with security officers in the city.

While on his way to Bulambuli, Amuriat kept on making stopovers that prompted the police to fire teargas, dispersing his supporters who had gathered to hear his message.

Although the police dispersed Amuriat’s supporters at every attempted stopover, at Mutufu trading centre in Budadiri constituency, Sironko district, his rally went on without any disruption.

Speaking to his supporters, Amuriat promised to address the issue of deforestation saying that some forests in the region have to be de-gazetted to provide space for farming.

Amuriat is today expected to take his message of building a new Uganda to the areas of Nakapiripirit, Amudat and Nabilatuk