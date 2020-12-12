President Yoweri Museveni has expressed dissatisfaction in the way the Electoral Commission has handled National Unity Platform principal, Robert Kyagulanyi and other politicians especially from the opposition in regards to Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking during the National thanksgiving prayers at State House in Entebbe, Museveni said he has continued to see the politicians disregard the Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures , adding that many have walked away free.

“If I stand up to speak it means my supporters are infecting one another. This is criminal. I don’t know what the Electoral Commission of Mr. Byabakama is doing to allow this nonsense to happen. I am not happy with Byabakama and police,”Museveni said on Friday afternoon.

The President who was speaking about the progress the country has achieved in the past one year said locusts, the floating island and Coronavirus were defeated but noted that because of the negligence of some individuals, Uganda has recorded over 200 deaths due to the virus.

“People have died unnecessarily because of recklessness yet from the beginning we told you to keep social distance. It is in the bible Luke 17:12 and here it was leprosy which was not as infectious and COVID-19. You can imagine leprosy was not as infectious as this disease which goes through the air. You can imagine 2000 years ago people knew you can avoid sickness through social distance. Here we brought it and it became contentious.We agreed and opened up but here we are(deaths). You reap what you sow. If you sow dishonesty, you will reap multiple deaths,” he said.

Museveni noted that if it had not been for negligence of some individuals, Uganda would been in a safer position now in regards the virus.

The President’s remarks come hours after the Electoral Commission wrote to Kyagulanyi and FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oobi over continued breach of the COVID-19 guidelines while canvassing votes.

The two camps have always been engaged in confrontations with security over the same.

The development comes a few days after the country recorded over 1000 infections, the highest number in a single day, earlier this week and 12 deaths as the pandemic seems to get out of hand in Uganda.

Experts have since blamed this state of affairs on failure by members of the public to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures put in place by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the virus.