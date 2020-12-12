The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has said lawlessness and hooliganism under the guise of political activity shall not be accepted.

While addressing the country on the state of security on Friday on NBS TV, Ochola said any kind of hooliganism as the country has witnessed on a number of occasions shall be dealt with firmly and decisively.

He noted that infractions perpetrated through social media and other abuses orchestrated through irresponsible traditional media are unacceptable in a free and democratic society.

He urged all politicians to observe Covid-19 guidelines to promote the health and safety of the public.

“Mobilising supporters to gather at campaign venues in large numbers is illegal. All processions are banned including those held on public roads, through towns and trading centres,”said Ochola.

Ochola said making impromptu stop overs in trading centres, attracting and addressing public gatherings along busy highways from car rooftops, and other spontaneous public addresses are a violation of the Electoral Commission’s guidelines and the Covid-19 rules.

He called upon all stakeholders to play their part in order to stem the undesired consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the issues regarding the riots that broke out during Bobi Wine protest, Ochola said they were not spontaneous but planned and unraveled earlier than intended.

He said police is analysing the evidence that points to these plans and to their execution.

“Unfortunately, some innocent lives were lost in the riots but also some of the rioters lost their lives during their violent charge against the security forces,”he said.

Ochola said investigations have been sanctioned and are ongoing regarding the registered deaths arising out of these riots which will inform the appropriate course of action.

“The police is also aware of some efforts that are in play to interfere with the investigations. We would like to warn all those involved in this interference that they shall face the full face of the law,”he said.