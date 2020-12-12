The State Minister for Finance, David Bahati has said Kigezi sub-region has every reason to vote for the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 election.

The NRM presidential candidate will late today, Saturday begin his campaigns in the region.

Speaking ahead of Museveni’s first campaign meeting at Kabale main stadium in Kabale municipality, Bahati noted that the region has benefitted a lot in the last 34 years of the NRM government that they can’t afford to let go of it.

“We are happy for the NRM government for the substantial growth of this area. You can move from Kampala to Kisoro, Kampala to Katuna and to many other borders without seeing any murram but on tarmac. We have electricity in almost every sub-county of the region, secondary schools in every sub-county and primary schools in every parish,”Bahati said.

The minister also mentioned Kabale University, the Uganda College of Commerce, and Kabale regional referral hospital as some of the key achievements by Kigezi sub-region that he said are something to rejoice about.

According to the Kabale district NRM chairperson, the attainment of the city status by Kabale which comes into effect in 2023, the upgrade of the Kabale- Kisoro road and the creation of the new districts of Rubanda and Rukiga is another achievement for the ruling NRM government in the area.

“We think with these achievements, the NRM presidential candidate is very easy to sell here in Kigezi region. Our target is to get 90% because other candidates have failed to take off in this region and we think 90% will be secured here.”

Challenges

Bahati said that despite the achievements registered in the area, in the next five years, the main focus will be on ensuring the leaders help mobilise the local population to increase their household incomes.

“As we speak, 72% of our households in the region are under subsistence economy but this is going to be our focus in the next five years,” he said.

According to the minister, who also doubles as the Ndorwa West MP the local leaders will ensure government programs like Emyooga, youth livelihood program, youth fund and women fund are embraced by the locals to help them improve their household incomes.

The minister said mindset changing will be key in ensuring the people embrace the various government programs that will help them.

Later on Saturday, the NRM presidential candidate will address party leaders from Kabale, Rukiga, Rubanda, and Kisoro districts as he kicks off his scientific campaigns in Kigezi region also referred to as the Switzerland of Africa.