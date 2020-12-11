The State Minister for the Elderly and the Disabled, Sarah Kanyike has warned youths against engaging in violence as a way of solving their grievances, especially in politics.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World Human Rights day held every December, 10, Kanyike said such times like the forthcoming 2021 election come with excitement from members of the public and many of them end up violating other people’s rights.

“Everyone has a right to take part in governance of their country directly or through chosen people but elections usually come with excitement which heightens the tendencies of the population to disregard the effect of their actions on those around them. Elections come and go but we need to ensure our lives are intact in order to enjoy the benefits of the election,”Kanyike said on Thursday at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

The minister noted that election processes must always be handled with great care in order to ensure that peace and harmony prevail during and after the polls for the greater benefit of everyone, adding that resorting to violence is a barbaric act.

“Presently we are experiencing both bad and good situations. We have even had extremes where citizens have lost lives. There is need for a sense of discipline and respect towards each other in enjoyment of each other’s rights. It is possible for us to have a peaceful election as a country where everyone’s rights are respected,” she noted in reference to last month’s protests in various parts of the country.

According to Kanyike, human rights move hand in hand with responsibilities and that everyone should always be mindful of each other’s rights.

“As citizens, we are duty-bound to know well our human rights and how we can enjoy them without infringing on the rights of others. Once you infringe on the rights of others, you are coming into direct confrontation with the enforcement agencies.”

The minister said in confrontation with law enforcement agencies, many mistakes have been committed and members of the public have fallen victim to the mistakes.

She however noted that this can be avoided through restraint by both parties.

The comments come on the backdrop of the November 18 and 19, 2020 protests that broke out following the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi by police.

Following Kyagulanyi’s arrest for violating Coronavirus guidelines and detention at Nalufenya police station in Jinja, protests erupted in Kampala and later spread to several parts of the country, especially town centres.

President Museveni last month put the death toll from the protests at 54 whereas several others were injured.