President Museveni has delivered a lecture of opportunity to students from the National Defence College of Kenya who paid a courtesy visit to him at his country home in Rwakitura on Thursday.

Museveni, who took time off his scientific campaign scheduled, lectured the students on four principles that he said will enhance Africa to achieve its potential by tackling people’s interests other than the ideology of the identity and later having a strong army that attracts peace.

He noted that the ability to govern is rooted in the population’s interests.

The students’ courtesy call on the president was to seek for his wisdom and views on issues of security, regional integration, interference from development partners, how to manage communal conflicts as key factors affecting most African countries.

The President told the delegation that lack of organization politically, economically and socially are the main causes of backwardness to most African countries, adding that having ideas on the strategy to solve problems is very crucial.

“Africa is full of resources and all we need to have production in modern times are utilize the available natural resources, abundant labor, capital and entrepreneurship. It is for this reason that African countries must treat well entrepreneurs so as to help us utilize the resources,” Museveni told the students from Kenya.

Explaining the need to support the private sector, the president said these entrepreneurs are the main players of the economy who support governments in tackling the shortages that may exist.

Citing Uganda’s example, Museveni said the private sector has helped create jobs but also ensure government gets tax revenues from them, money which is used to develop key infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals and electricity among others.

“Unity in politics and a strong national army bring about peace which attracts local and foreign business to flourish and thus cause social-economic transformation.”

The President didn’t leave the podium without preaching the gospel of East Africa and African integration to provide a wider market for each country’s products.

“The idea of integration is what will enhance the future but all we need is to wake up,” he said.