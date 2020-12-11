The Uganda Media Council has directed all journalists, both local and foreign in the country, to re-apply for media accreditation within 7 days, as the country gears up for the 2021 general election.

According to a statement from Paulo Ekochu, the chairman of the Uganda Media Council, the accreditation is “to ensure that they sanitise the industry from quacks.”

Ekochu noted in the statement that it became necessary to register journalists in order to ensure recognition by state players while covering events.

“Therefore, the Media Council hereby notifies all media houses, their staff, freelancers and other stakeholders that it is accrediting journalists and media practitioners for coverage of events in Uganda in accordance with Section 8(1)(d) which provides for promotion, generally, of the low of information,” the statement reads in part.

Section 29 empowers the Media Council to accredit employees and freelancers practising journalism in Uganda.

Ekochu noted that Form G has been re-designed and will be uploaded on the council website www.mediacouncil.go.ug with all the procedures available there.

Freelancers and foreign media practitioners intending to cover the forthcoming elections have also been required to obtain a Special Media Pass from the Media Council on request, showing particular geographical or thematic areas of intended media coverage.

Accordingly, all Special Media Passes issued by the Media Council of Uganda shall expire on 31st December 2020.

Last month, foreign journalists attached to Canadian international broadcaster, CBC News were deported on grounds that they had falsely acquired accreditation cards to cover stories across the country while on tourist visas.