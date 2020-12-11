More than 45 administrative staff of different ranks, who are due for retirement in the judiciary, have been guided on how to keep active and healthy in retirement.

The training took place at the Judicial Training Institute(JTI) in Nakawa.

The executive director of JTI, Justice Damalie Lwanga said the training will equip them with knowledge on how to plan for retirement, retirement-related financial management, exit management and how to keep active and healthy after retirement.

Lwanga observed that it was important for one to prepare for retirement as they approach the mandatory retirement age of 60 years as provided for in the Pensions Act.

She reassured the participants that retirement does not mean that one ceases to work or live a productive life but rather switch from active public service to other work and schedules.

She urged the participants to mentor others to ensure continuity.

“As you approach retirement, you need to continue working diligently and think of what legacy you will leave behind. You therefore have a duty to mentor other staff so that when time comes for you to retire, work can continue as you take on new responsibilities outside the formal work environment,” she advised.

She thanked the administration of the judiciary for facilitating the training.

The principal Human Resource Officer, Sandra Jackline Ongom, commended the participants for their diligent service.

“We are grateful for your services and that is why we are preparing you for the exit,” she said.

Ongom urged the participants to keep in touch with the Human Resource Department as there are many processes to be carried out especially when it comes to preparing for benefits.

She also encouraged the participants to share experiences and ideas so as to get knowledge on how well to plan for their retirement.

The participants were taken through several topics including demystifying retirement, exit management in the public service, management of personal finances and business, will writing and retirement planning.