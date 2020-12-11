The Ministry of Health has reported that a number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Uganda have refused to isolate from the public.

According to the ministry’s director of General Health Services Dr. Henry G Mwebesa, they have noted that several patients are continually mixing with the public.

Mwebesa says that the culprits are mostly those who have been allowed to go home for home-based medication.

“They have been found mixing with the communities. e.g., using public transport, in workplaces, markets, etc. Asymptomatic patients are laboratory-confirmed cases infected with COVID-19 but who do not develop symptoms. However, even with no symptoms, they still spread the infection,” Mwebesa said.

The Ministry has therefore directed all COVID-19 asymptomatic patients to isolate themselves or seek admission to designated auxiliary centers.

“This means that they should not mix with their family members, colleagues, or friends for a period of 14 days. The asymptomatic patients should strictly follow guidelines for Home-Based Care which have been widely disseminated and also available on the Ministry of Health website.”