Artistes who need start up capital to develop business ideas have been advised to form saving groups.

The advice was given by the state minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune. Kasolo revealed to the artistes that government has set aside at least Uganda shillings 750 million meant to help artistes in Kampala.

He said that artistes can only access these funds if they organise themselves into saving groups.

He urged them, “Artists form saving groups, under your associations, and get this money and do other income generating businesses, government will support you.”

Kasolo advised the artistes to temporarily divert their attention from calling for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

He noted, “You are insisting on government open up events but Covid-19 is on the rise. Use this money and do other income generating business minister. Government has put money into Emyooga , youth livelihood funds, among others to help young people including you, to use that money to engage themselves in money making enterprises.”

Kasolo promised that, “Government has prepared programme and the money is readily available as long as you’re also ready and have fulfilled the necessary demands. It’s to be used as a seed capital by Saccos.”

As a parting shot, Kasolo advised artistes to always front their general challenges when they meet President Yoweri Museveni instead of individual needs.