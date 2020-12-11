The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has been recognised as a major international donor by the Rotary 2nd All Africa Zone 22 Institute.

Oulanyah who is a member of the Rotary Club of Kampala Central over the past two years donated US$20,000 to Rotary International.

Oulanyah received the award at the Speke Resort Munyonyo during the opening of the Rotary 2nd All Africa Zone 22 Institute on 03 December 2020. The meeting was attended by representatives from all the African countries.

While presenting the accolade, Patrick Chisanga, Rotary Director for Zambia described Oulanyah as an inspirational leader and challenged all leaders to improve on their response to humanity.

He added that Uganda is home to several Rotarians who have inspired so many to join the Foundation.

“For this reason, we have seen the pace at which Rotary has been growing in Uganda that we are about to have two districts arise out of this country,” he said.

Chisanga added that it is because of the expansion of Rotary in Uganda that the Foundation chose Makerere University in Kampala for its first Rotary Peace Centres which will start running courses in February 2021.

“Rotary will continue feeling comfortable in Uganda,” Chisanga said.

Oulanyah called for continued response to humanity by all saying that, ‘every human being has a spirit of giving’.

“Rotary in my understanding is a response. It is how your heart, soul and spirit respond to situations that affect humanity. All of us have it, some in large measure, others in small measure,” he said.

He challenged the Rotary Foundation to expand membership to tap into those who donate without conditions.

“There are these small givers dotted all over the world who are willing to give. We need to develop strategies on how to tap on to such opportunities,” Oulanyah said.

The Vice President Rotary International, Yinka Babalola said Africa presents great opportunities for Rotary to expand its reach based on the population in the continent which stands at one billion.

“Many of our countries have very limited Rotary presence. All I see are great opportunities to expand our reach and increase our impact in this zone. We need leaders to engage in driving economic and environmental endeavors to help us realise opportunities that we see,” Babalola said.

The President-Elect, Rotary International, 2021-2022, Shekhar Mehta affirmed the commitment of Rotary towards finding opportunities to tackle the world’s challenges.