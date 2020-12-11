The Lira, Resident District Commissioner, Odongo Milton has called upon residents of the area to observe the Standard Operating Procedures set by the Ministry of Health warning that not heeding to these guidelines would result in Covid-19 fatalities.

He was speaking during the handover of a consignment of hygiene kits by Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) to the Lira District COVID-19 task force as part of its commitment to promoting good hygiene practices in high risk areas.

Lira received 100 hand wash jerrycans and a drink consignment that was handed over to the district officials.

“These hand washing facilities will be given to the vulnerable communities. We will distribute them to hospitals, prisons and persons with disability as we fight against Covid-19. Covid-19 is now at community level and thus it’s important that we each take responsibility for our safety and health,” Odongo cautioned.

At the on-set of coronavirus pandemic, the company pledged to set up 5,000 hand washing stations across the country, and as of today, the company has distributed more than 2,000 hand washing jerrycans in different areas of the country.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in country has created a worrying situation for policymakers especially as the festive season draws nearer. The increase in movement of persons during the holiday period is likely to exacerbate the situation.

“We can only defeat this virus if we work together. Each of us must take personal responsibility for their safety and that of their loved ones. Our focus is to support ‘our people’ of which that comprises our community of people. It’s important for us to drive a behavioural change amongst people by highlighting the importance of proper hand washing,” said Zanuib Lukumu, the Regional Trade Marketing Representative, Northern Uganda, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda.

The jerrycans form part of CCBA’s Shs 1.3billion contribution to Uganda through the Ministry of Health, which also includes three pick-up trucks, PPEs for health workers, and COVID-19 awareness and sensitisation advertising.