Social media users have come out to lambast National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi for what they have called opportunism and taking advantage of pre-existing circumstances to gain political sympathy.

The comments come after the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament on Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Koboko, West Nile, told a rally to vote for rival NRM party parliamentary candidate Charles Ayume.

“I have studied Mr. Ayume for a long time and he inspires me. I know he will not say anything good about me but wherever he is, tell him that I support him,” Mr. Kyagulanyi said.

Earlier while in Kamuli District, Bobi Wine also appealed to the people there to vote for him and that he would appoint the Speaker of Parliament and Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament to a position in his government. Also while in Koboko, Bobi Wine rallied for Forum for Democratic Change candidates vying for various seats in the area.

However, critics have come out to state that the presidential candidate realized the strength of the candidates he mentioned and chose to ride on that and gain sympathy from their supporters. NBS TV journalist Joseph Sabiti took to his Twitter account to remind Kyagulanyi that he was preaching to the converted.

“Don’t waste your energies discussing endorsement or no endorsement Dr. Charles Ayume is a sure win in Koboko municipality! One slot in the bag for the NRM party. Sabiti went on to say that by endorsing a candidate in another party, Bobi was abandoning his own party candidates and supporting those in rival camps.

“The two candidates endorsed by Hon Kygaulanyi James Acidri (IND) and Dr. Ayume are well-grounded and have cut their own political teeth in their areas,” Sabiti went on to tweet.

NRM party spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa said despite the NUP presidential candidate’s antics, the ruling NRM party is still in the lead. Bobi wine is just opportunistic, he just jumps over already strong candidates and campaigns for them to claim he has a hand in their victory. But as NRM we are sure we shall win and his endorsement means nothing to Ayume.

He is already assured of victory because he is NRM. Bobi wine is an enemy of a multiparty system and just wants to destroy,” Mr, Mulindwa said, adding that Kyagulanyi is riding on the deceptive crowds he received while campaigning for Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri in 2019 and for Assuman Basalirwa in Bugiri, both of whom he says was already strong on the ground.

Meanwhile fellow artiste Moses Ssali, aka Bebe Cool has said that the crowds that Bobi Wine draws for his campaigns are not following him around because they want to listen to his political message, but they do so because he is a popular musician. Appearing on the TV talk show NBS Morning Breeze on Thursday morning, Bebe Cool said, when he himself goes to mobilize for the NRM, he receives the same crowds which do not mean he is popular in politics.

Bebe Cool added that he was aware of what he called tricks that his fellow musician is using to woo the crowds and lure them into illegal activity.

“I have been forced to break Covid-19 guidelines in order to disrupt this direction into which Bobi Wine is driving the young Ugandans. If we allow him to get away with it, I dread to think what will happen to this country after January, he said, adding: “As it is the situation is bad with numbers of infected people already high, not to mention those dying. So we need to make the youth realize the trouble that following Bobi Wine around is going to cause.”