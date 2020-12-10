The Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Major General Leopold Kyanda, has flagged off Battle Group 31 comprising of 1,714 troops heading to Somalia to serve under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The troops will replace an equal number of fighters who have been recalled from the battlefield after serving for one year.

Addressing the troops at the flag-off, Maj. Gen Kyanda urged them to ensure maximum discipline but also build onto the successes of their predecessor battle groups that have been instrumental in the pacification of Somalia.

He noted that the pacification of Somalia is crucial in the stability and development of not only Uganda but also other African States.

“Your positive contribution will lead to the realisation of Uganda’s vision of Pan-Africanism, social and economic transformation,” Maj.Gen.Kyando told the troops.

He cautioned the soldiers against living lives of promiscuity, drunkenness, corruption while reminding them that both COVID-19 and AIDS are real and it is their duty to stay healthy.

While giving the troops and guests a general overview of the situation in the country, Maj. Gen. Kyanda said that it is the Constitutional obligation of the UPDF to preserve and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uganda and but to also foster harmony and understanding between the defence forces and civilians.

He applauded the Somali government and the African Union for agreeing to stabilize Somalia where Al-Shabaab terrorists had created insecurity that led to disunity.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Peace, Support Operations and Training Centre, Brig Bonny Wolimbwa commended the group for their cooperation and having endured the training especially towards following the Standard Operating Procedures to guard against COVID-19.

He noted that while they were supposed to be deployed in August, circumstances couldn’t allow them to be deployed then.

According to the commandant, the training centre has now developed the capacity to train and deploy to mission areas with limited support from partners.

He stressed the need for the troops to be good ambassadors of the country and ensure the success of the mission.

The flag off was attended by senior UPDF officers and partners.

This was the second batch of troops to be flagged off to Somalia after an earlier direction that had seen the African Union and UPDF suspended troop movements in and out of the mission area as a force protection measure and one of the mitigating measures in combating the spread of the pandemic.

The first batch to go to Somalia after the lifting of the four months suspension was UGABAG XIII with a total of 1,800 personnel, both veterans and regular force went in September and was flagged off by the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen.David Muhoozi.

The latest development comes at a time when the outgoing US President, Donald Trump ordered for the withdrawal of nearly all American troops from Somali soil.

The move has been described by many as one that would lead the Horn of Africa country to move back to the security crisis it was in before the deployment of the AMISOM troops led by UPDF in 2007.