Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has ordered regional Kadhis across the country to close with immediate effect mosques that are not observing Covid-19 guidelines.

The message was contained in a circular issued yesterday by Secretary General UMSC, Ramathan Mugalu to all the regional Kadhis, district Kadhis, county sheikhs, and Imams in different parts of the country.

This follows a warning by the Ministry of Health that Covid-19 disease is spreading at alarming rate across the country.

Last week, Mbarara main mosque was closed following the death of the former Kadhi, Sheikh Ramadhan Khamis Kadidi who succumbed to Covid-19.

Mugalu directed these leaders to tighten grip on standard operation procedures at all Mosques and Muslim social gatherings.

He said that it has been observed that many mosques have relaxed on observing the SOPs and Covid-19 preventive measures put in place by the ministry of Health.

“This is to direct that SOPs are observed in our mosques and religious gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19, any mosque which refuses to comply should immediately be closed by the regional Kadhi,” Mugalu noted.

He said that while discussing the reopening of worship places under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, they agreed on a number of SOPs which must be observed by all Muslims.

“Please note with concern about the gatherings that attract so many people such as funerals, weddings and other Islamic ceremonies,”he said.

He urged all Muslims across the country to take the message seriously and that failure to abide by the said rules, they will be praying from their homes.