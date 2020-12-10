The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced 1,199 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 coronavirus-related deaths, making it the highest tally in a single day since the outbreak.

According to Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director of General Health Services in the health ministry, 9 of the 12 deaths were recorded between 4-5 December, 2020.

“However, they had to be verified before reporting. The other 3 occurred today (Wednesday),” Dr. Mwebesa said.

The breakdown of the new cases according to the Ministry of Health is:

1,198 contacts and alerts: Kampala (414), Wakiso (252), Kabarole (75), Kasese (57), Masaka (49), Luwero (37), Mbarara (34), Isingiro (31), Soroti (27), Kabale (22), Kalaki (17), Tororo (17), Mayuge (13), Jinja (13), Bunyangabu (10), Kalungu (10)

Mityana (9), Kamwenge (9), Apac (8), Kyotera (8), Kaberamaido (7), Kanungu (6), Katakwi (6), Iganga (5), Kakumiro (5), Mukono (6), Kalangala (5), Busia (6), Rukungiri (4), Nakaseke (4), Bushenyi (4), Kaliro (4), Mubende (4), Kibuku (3)

Rubanda (2), Buyende (2), Sembabule (2), Mbale (4), Bukomansimbi (2), Kisoro (1), Mpigi (1), Kapchorwa (1), Mitooma (1), Ntoroko (1), Pader (1), Moyo (1)

1 Truck Driver from Malaba.

The cases come at a time when several reports have indicated that the country’s health care system is overwhelmed with patients of COVID-19.

Many hospitals have reportedly run out of space and are no longer admitting cases of COVID-19.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda is currently at Stage 4, which is the last stage of the pandemic, with many clusters of sporadic community cases that can no longer be traced.

Several Ugandans have urged government to suspend the ongoing political campaigns which are categorised as “super spreader” events by the World Health Organization.

Electoral Commission boss, Justice Simon Byabakama, in an interview with NBS TV last month said that he has no authority to postpone the elections.