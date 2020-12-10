President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate, has concluded his campaigns in yet another sub-region in the country.

Museveni, who chose not to hold mass rallies in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus started his campaigns in Luwero, West Nile, Lango, Acholi, Karamoja, Bukedi, Bugisu, Busoga and on Wednesday completed yet another leg of his campaign trail in Ankole sub-region.

The NRM presidential candidate wound up his campaigns in Ankole with two meetings for party leaders and youths in Ntungamo district, the home area for First Lady Janet Museveni.

Museveni garnered 67.96% of the total votes from Ntungamo in the previous 2016 general election.

Speaking to NRM leaders at Kyamate Secondary School, Janet Museveni said the area has achieved a lot in the past 34 years of the NRM government that she noted is high time they voted for the President overwhelmingly in the forthcoming election.

“We thank you for the Ntungamo -Mirama hill road. People needed it badly and now it has been commissioned. Thank you for Ishaka-Kagamba and Ntungamo -Rukungiri roads. Thank you for leading a pro-people government,” Janet Museveni said.

Speaking to the leaders, President Museveni said Uganda has achieved immense development in the past 34 years, the gains he said he wants to consolidate.

Uganda is about to reach middle-income status. We are just left with a small thing to reach the feat. Ask yourself how the country whose economy was down has grown up to middle-income status. That’s why you need to understand the NRM story which is different from other parties,”Museveni said.

“Instability was here for 600 years. This is the first time in 600 years for Uganda to have peace. Stay away from people flying like flags going in all directions.”

Museveni concluded his campaign meetings in Ankole with a meeting of NRM youth leaders at Kyamate Primary School and urged them to get involved in wealth and job creation to help homesteads get out of poverty by joining the money economy.

The Rushenyi County NRM flag bearer, Mwesigwa Rukutana pledged to ensure President Museveni’s support increases in the forthcoming election.

The people are happy with the transformation and NRM support has increased. We want the support to be at 80% in the forthcoming elections,” Rukutana said.

At the end of the meetings, Museveni was gifted with a stool, spear and shield by elders from the area.