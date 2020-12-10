The First Lady, Janet Museveni has asked youths, especially from Ankole region to repay President Yoweri Museveni for the sacrifices he made by canvassing and voting for him in the forthcoming 2021 election.

“NRM means resisting and not moving away from what is making you prosper. Since you know the genesis of our party that requires us to resist things that want us to lose focus, it is time you resist,”Mrs. Museveni told a meeting of youth leaders from Ankole held at Kyamate Primary School in Ntungamo.

Reminiscing the bush war memories, the First Lady, a born of Ntungamo told the youth leaders that the NRA led by Museveni went to the bush and lived under harsh conditions that no one could bear, adding that the decision paid off when they liberated Uganda.

“When he(Museveni) found NRM, he was young and his vision was to fight for what is right for our country. He took a decision that if it could take his life, he let it so be and if he was to live through it, God was to be thanked. He made a difficult decision. Why should we now have a generation of people who want to destroy what the NRM has created through God’s grace,” Janet Museveni said.

“These people stayed in the bush without food and shoes for five years and now is the time for you to emulate them. They stayed in the bush for five years, and now is your time to stay in the bush for two months to get the NRM re-elected with a percentage not seen in a long time. You are young and energetic whereas the future is in front of you. You have to fight for that future. Stand up to be counted and this is the time.”

Speaking about the development that the area has achieved, the First Lady applauded President Museveni for leading a pro-people government that has transformed the country.

“We are proud of you Mr. President. All the people of Ntungamo are proud of this people party government serving people. We thank you for the Ntungamo- Mirama hill road that our people needed badly,”Mrs. Museveni said.

“Thank you for the youth livelihood program funds and women funds that have benefitted many youths and women respectively. The achievements in the health and education sectors are many in our area. Thank you for leading a pro-people government.”

Listing the achievements in the areas, the First Lady said Ntungamo has benefitted from the youth livelihood program, women fund, has over 470 primary schools(both private and government), over 50 secondary schools, 19 health centre IIs and one district hospital at Itojo.

“We don’t want to disturb you with things which have not yet been done because we know funds have already been allocated to have them done after elections but we want to thank you for leading a pro-people government, “Janet Museveni, who is the Ntungamo district NRM chairperson told Museveni.

Speaking during the two meetings for the NRM party and youth leaders in Ankole sub-region, Museveni said insisted that he is not in power because he is looking for money but on a mission.

“We need political power to be able to change Uganda and Africa and that is our mission,” he said.

The NRM presidential candidate promised to support the party youth leaders to do wealth creation so as they can transfer the skills onto the people they lead.

Earlier in the day, Museveni took time off his campaign trail to commission the Ntungamo-Mirama Hills road.