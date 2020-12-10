The Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) presidential flag bearer,Gen Mugisha Muntu has said President Museveni is leaving behind a country that is divided with no systems and many other socioeconomic challenges.

Muntu who is canvassing for votes in areas of Teso said the running of this country needs a steady leader and team who have discipline to build strong systems and institutions and are capable of checking themselves.

He noted that ANT is the only party that can take this country in the right direction hence asking the locals to vote for him in the forthcoming elections.

“Many of you look at our young candidates and despise them because they don’t have money but we have seen so many leaders with money who don’t care about their communities,”said Muntu.

Muntu promised to limit the army’s presence in the public once given the mantle of leadership.

He expressed concern over what he termed as indiscipline amongst security organs especially those enforcing laws around water body communities.

Muntu also promised the people of Teso region that he will revitalise the agricultural sector in the country.

He asked the locals to vote for all the ANT flag bears in the region

“Hon. Alaso Alice headed Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and every thief knew that she could not be compromised by money. It is not hard to understand why Gen. Museveni did all he could to deny you better representation in Parliament in 2016,”said Muntu.

“Politics is about interests not emotions. I and Hon. Alaso Alice don’t speak the same verbal language but there is one language we speak, a language of justice,”he added.