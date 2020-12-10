Rubaga North Member of Parliament Moses Kasibante and Rujumbura Constituency Member of Parliament Fred Turyamuhweza have been admitted to Case Clinic in Kampala following testing positive for COVID-19.

Kasibante developed COVId-19 related symptoms and was taken to Mulago hospital, his condition worsened, and was rushed to Case clinic on Thursday morning in critical condition.

Kasibante’s caretakers can not confirm he is positive for COVID; however, sources have proved so.

Meanwhile, Rujumbura legislator Turyamuhweza has also been admitted to the same facility following positive COviD-19 tests.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health recorded over 1000 cases of COVID-19 in Uganda, with the majority in Kampala.