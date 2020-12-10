Opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party has dismissed its mobilization secretary and women’s league chairperson, strongwoman Ingrid Turinawe Kamateneti for violating party rules.

Ingrid was dismissed for adamantly choosing to contest as an independent member despite losing the party primary elections to Dr. Wallen Nuawagaba for the Rukungiri Municipality MP seat.

According to the party constitution, Article 12(d): “If a member joins another party or in an election stands as an independent cease to be a member of FDC.”

Hence in a circular by the party’s Secretary-General Nandala Mafabi, he said the party had decided to dismiss two other members for the same.

The others dismissed include; Winnie Babihuga, and Darius Tweyambe.

Mafabi confirmed that the party structures will only throw their weight behind the candidates holding the party flag, further cautioning whoever campaigns for the independent members using party structures is at risk of dismissal.

“The independent candidates should immediately stop using the FDC sign and colors otherwise we shall advise the electoral commission to disqualify them,” Nandala said.