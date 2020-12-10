President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate has described National Unity Platform principal, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine as not an opponent but rather a saboteur of the country’s development.

“Stop calling Bobi Wine radical because radical means you are moving in the right direction but at a high speed and with no compromise. People like Bobi Wine are not radical but reactionary and the correct term in political economy to mean anybody who is against positive progress is reactionary. He is against our development,”Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday as he met youths from Ankole sub-region at Kyamate Primary School in Ntungamo district as he concluded his scientific campaign meeting in the area.

Museveni’s remarks were triggered by comments from the youth leaders who said they were ready to move door to door in the various villages in a bid to dissuade fellow youths to desist from Kyagulanyi’s radicalism.

“We will lead the campaigns in this youth-led manifesto but we will not allow the radicalism and violence by Kyagulanyi’s group,” Moses Tumwekwasize , the NRM Youth League chairperson for Mitooma told the President.

Several other youth leaders approved of Tumwekwasize’s statements.

However, in response, the NRM presidential candidate told the group that the best way to described Kyagulanyi’s group is not by calling them radicals but rather saboteurs.

Museveni, who was using a mixture of both English and Runyankore told the youth meeting that there is nothing that Bobi Wine and his group are fighting for, compared to the National Resistance Movement that went to the bush to fight for peace and democracy among other aspects.

“What are they fighting for? Let’s say they are fighting for democracy. If you attack people wearing an NRM t-shirt, that is not democracy. If you claim to be a democrat, why don’t you allow people to support what they want? It means you are against democracy and want to force people do what you want,”Museveni fumed.

The President who took time to lecture the youth leaders about how the politics of the world reminded the group that Kyagulanyi is supported by homosexuals who want to force themselves onto Uganda, having been rejected earlier.

“Homosexuality is an external influence. We have our own culture and not in favour of those things(homosexuality).(They(Bobi Wine) are funded to change our position on homosexuality by hijacking our history,” he said.

“These Bobi Wine people are reactionaries and in Kiswahili we call them Wapinga maendeleo. They are opposing Uganda’s progress and development.”

Wealth creation gospel

The President also took time to remind the youth leaders to continue preaching the wealth creation gospel to the people they lead to ensure the household incomes improve.

Museveni reminded the leaders that the NRM party was able to deal with Uganda’s social, political and economic problems by emphasizing people’s problems, other than their divisions, adding that this has seen the country achieve a lot in the past 34 years but noted that the issue of poverty is still puzzling him.

“If you go to my farm in Kawumu, you will see what I mean. Poverty is in homes and not on roads. Even if roads are not good, some of the things can happen. The pigs will not refuse to go to the market because the road is not tarmacked. Of course, it will be a bit expensive if the road is bad but it won’t stop the products from reaching the market,” Museveni said.

Attacks opposition politicians

Museveni said that government has put in place so many programs, especially for the youth and women but noted that these have on several occasions been opposed by opposition politicians for their own selfish interests.

The President singled out the former youth MP, Gerard Karuhanga whom he said has done nothing for his constituents, but rather engaged in making noise.

“Gerard Karuhanga was once a youth but what did he do? He was just useless. We want to inject more money in youth livelihood and women fund programs by government to benefit more people. The only problem is that it is only me fighting for youth and women funds as if I am a youth or woman,” he said.

“Kyagulanyi has been in parliament but why didn’t he talk about increasing money for the youth fund program? Mugisha Muntu, Besigye and Tumukunde were all in parliament but never talked about these things. Whenever I push these things, they are pushing to increase their salaries.”

On jobs

Museveni said that many people have a wrong belief that jobs are only found in government but noted that these are limited in number.

“The jobs can be got in agriculture if you get involved in commercial agriculture like me and mama who employ 100 people at my farm in Kisozi. The second sector is factories which provide a number of jobs but also the services sector like hotels, transport, banking, tourism and even professional services like lawyers and doctors. The fourth sector is ICT and the last one is public service but this one has a limit on how many people it can employ,”Museveni told the party leaders.

“The rich foreigners have helped us on the issue of taxes and now we can do everything we want. The remaining thing is budgeting well the money but the only problem is corruption of leaders who eat money meant for you people.”